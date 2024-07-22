Tiger Woods’ Son Struggles at U.S. Junior Open
Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, suffered a rough round on the first day of the United States Golf Association Junior Amateur Championship, which was held at the Oakland Hills North Course in Bloomfield, Michigan on Monday. Charlie, 15, ended the first round with a 12-over 82. While he did manage to birdie two holes, he had quite a bit of trouble on the others and ended up with four bogeys and five double bogeys. He will have to improve considerably in the next round to stay in the competition, according to the Associated Press. Tiger Woods, a golf legend in his own right, was on hand to watch his son’s round. According to the outlet, Tiger was 14 when he first competed in this competition and was Charlie’s age when he won his first U. S. Junior title. Charlie and Tiger previously competed together in the PNC Championship in December of last year. Charlie is the youngest child Tiger shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The two also have a daughter, Sam, who is 17.