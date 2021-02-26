Tiger Woods Switches Hospitals to Begin ‘Long and Uncertain’ Recovery From Car Crash
ON THE MEND
Tiger Woods has been transferred to a Los Angeles hospital to begin what doctors say will be a long and uncertain recovery from his serious car crash on Tuesday and subsequent leg surgeries. The world’s greatest ever golfer was initially treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, but was sent Thursday to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to a report from CNN. Anish Mahajan, interim CEO/CMO of the Harbor-UCLA, said Woods had been transferred to Cedars-Sinai as it’s the best place for his “continuing orthopedic care and recovery.” Jeremy Faust, emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told CNN: “He is still in that acute phase where they may still have a lot of work to do in the present, in moments, in days to come... It's unclear to me whether he will be going back to the operating room or not.” The crash came a month after Woods’ fifth career back surgery, and it remains to be seen if he will ever be able to return to competitive play.