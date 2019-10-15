CHEAT SHEET
Tiger Woods to Write Memoir
Tiger Woods is writing his first-ever memoir, HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday. Woods’ memoir is titled BACK and will be released globally, according to a press release from HarperCollins. “I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong. This book is my definitive story,” Woods wrote on Twitter Tuesday. According to the press release, the memoir is the “first and only account directly from Woods, with the full cooperation of his friends, family, and inner circle.”
“BACK is a candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life: from growing up a celebrated golfing prodigy to shattering centuries-old racial barriers as a young pro... to battling devastating injuries and personal issues,” reads the press release. “From enduring years of physical anguish to mounting an astonishing comeback at 43 years old, culminating with the 2019 Masters, where his thrillingly impossible victory captured the imagination and hearts of people around the world.” Executive Editor Shannon Welch said she was “delighted to discover how much (Woods) has to say, and how ready, how eager, he is to say it.” A release date has yet to be announced.