Tiger Woods Was Going Twice the Legal Speed Limit When He Crashed: Report
SPEED DEMON
Tiger Woods’ car crash in Los Angeles was caused by speeding, officials are expected to reveal on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Woods was on his way to a golf course earlier this year and was driving at 83 mph on a curved, steep road in Rancho Palos Verdes that had a 45 mph speed limit, officials will say. The vehicle actually sped up more as Woods lost control, according to the SUV’s black box, and the car flipped on its side. Woods will not receive any citations or charges filed against him. Additionally, a source tells TMZ that police felt there was no probable cause to get a warrant to search through his phone to determine if he was texting at the time, which is usually protocol for accidents. The golfer first told investigators that he didn’t remember the accident. He is now out of the hospital, recovering in Florida.