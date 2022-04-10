Tiger Woods ‘Very Thankful’ Despite Worst-Ever Showing at Masters
COMEBACK KID
Tiger Woods completed his worst showing at the Masters Tournament ever on Sunday, finishing a seven-day, 72-hole golfing effort made all the more Herculean by the injuries still plaguing him after a Feb. 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his right leg. Woods, 46, shocked the golfing world when he announced he’d be returning to the green at Augusta National Golf Course for his first official competition in 17 months. His score of 13-over 301 was the highest he’d ever swung in 24 Masters outings, but Woods said that just being able to compete had been a victory. “It’s been a tough road and you know, one I’m very thankful to have the opportunity to be able to grind through a lot of different things could have happened,” he said, according to The New York Times. “But in 14 months, I’m able to tee it up and play in the Masters.” Woods’ limp had worsened as the tournament wore on, but he managed to walk back up the 18th fairway after shooting his final hole, removing his hat to acknowledge the roar of the crowd.