TikTok Rejects Microsoft Bid To Take Over U.S. Operations
ByteDance, the Chinese company behind the popular app TikTok, rejected an offer Sunday from Microsoft to oversee TikTok’s U.S. operations, The New York Times reports. Without Microsoft, Oracle is the last remaining publicly known bidder in the running for the sell-off, which was demanded by Trump in an executive order issued in August. Why TikTok rejected Microsoft’s bid is not yet known, though the Times points to Microsoft’s public admission it would insist on controlling the code for TikTok’s English-speaking versions. This would conflict with new regulations from China banning a transfer of TikTok’s technology without permission from the communist government. The Trump administration believes that TikTok’s underlying infrastructure poses a national security concern, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claiming the app’s Beijing-based engineering team might be vulnerable to Chinese intelligence probes.