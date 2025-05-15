TikTok Beauty Influencer Shot Dead on Livestream

A 23-year-old Mexican beauty influencer was shot and killed at the hair and nail salon where she worked in the city of Zapopan, during a livestream on TikTok. Valeria Márquez, 23, was showing her viewers a small stuffed piglet that had just arrived in the mail when a man entered the salon and shot her. The video was on mute but showed her slumped in her chair after the attack. Police are investigating the shocking death as a possible case of femicide, or the killing of a woman or girl for gender-based reasons. Mexico has long struggled with such killings, which can involve degrading violence, sexual abuse, a relationship with the murderer, or leaving the bodies in public places, The Guardian reported. Márquez had about 200,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, where she was known for her videos about makeup and beauty. No suspects have been named in connection with her death, which has provoked an outpouring of sadness and support on her social media channels.

CNN