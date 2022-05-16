These TikTok-viral Cleaning Products Are Worth the Hype

There are moments when you find yourself mindlessly scrolling on TikTok looking at the videos of dogs doing tricks or playing with cats—or just plain looking adorable—only to look at the time and realize you’ve been watching videos for the last two hours. Oops! And then there are times that you see something actually useful on TikTok that is a total game-changer. The social media platform has showcased so many viral products that are genius hacks and tools for cooking, beauty... you name it. However, some of my favorite finds have to be the ones that can help me tidy up my place with little to no effort on my end (so I can spend more time on TikTok, of course). I’m talking about CleanTok, and if you’ve wandered over to this side of TikTok before, you know there are some truly incredible products that everyone should have in their household.

I mean, why do double the work when you can simply purchase a product that will get the job done quicker and probably more effectively than you would have on your own? Not only does CleanTok provide some truly satisfying cleaning videos, but once you go down the rabbit hole you’ll see that cleaning can actually be fun—when you have the right products, that is. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the incredibly useful TikTok cleaning products that will make cleaning your home so much easier.

ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner It can be a hassle to bust out your vacuum from back in your closet when dealing with a relatively small mess, such as the crumbs from the popcorn you ate on your desk. Instead of using a larger version, this mini vacuum does the job and then some. The lightweight and cord-free design make it ideal for hard-to-reach spots and dirty surfaces. The 360º rotatable design makes it easy to reach any tricky corner without you having to struggle, a dream! Buy at Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Try as you might, there is no hack around a good ole bucket and a mop to achieve squeaky clean floors. This TikTok viral pick will ensure you can easily keep your space spotless. But this isn’t your average bucket, instead, this item has a built-in spinner so you can wring out the mop with a simple step on the foot pedal. The lightweight mop will easily retain moisture and assist with your next spill. Buy at Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Target $ 33 Free Returns

Folex Instant Carpet Spot Cleaner Ever have a movie night go horribly wrong when you discover you spilled red wine on your carpet? It happens to the best of us, but unfortunately, it’s not as easy to clean up as it was to make an accidental mess. This carpet stain remover removes stains instantly. Its capabilities go beyond just potential wine stains and also removes any pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, coffee, blood, rust, food, cosmetics, and dirt. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner A spot cleaner comes equally in handy when you are dealing with minor stains around your house or in your cars. All you need to do is fill the clean water tank with water and a bit of the solution that will come with your new vacuum. By pressing the trigger on the handle it will spray out water that you then can use the suction to suck up the liquid. The large tank capacity is an added bonus that will allow for an extended period of use, Buy at Amazon $ 122 Free Shipping | Free Returns

S&T INC. Countertop Dish Soap Dispenser Pump Washing the dishes is one chore that I will always dread. And while this sponge doesn’t exactly do the whole thing for me, this dispenser does make the process easier. It stores your sponge and soap and also dispenses the perfect amount of soap right onto your sponge. Only do a single press and voila, cleaning the dishes can be done that much quicker. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Sure, you might love to cuddle with your furry friend on your bed or on the couch; but the hair that is left is a whole other discussion—and one I’m sure you definitely don’t love as much. This clever roller makes the clean-up process a bit simpler than carefully extracting the locks. All you have to do is roll it over any surface to seamlessly pick up lint, hair and dirt. There are no adhesives or sticky tape used which means you can use it multiple times without having to stock up on a new roll. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sundrops Miracle Pink Stuff Of all the products on the platform, The Pink Stuff instantly became a must-have declared product among those on CleanTok, and it’s not hard to see why. The cleaning paste tackles even the most annoying of stains on sinks, counters, stoves, toilets and more. Although the mighty paste is effective, it’s not to an overwhelming degree that it will damage surfaces. Apply a generous amount of paste to your desired messy surface and scrub lightly to remove any stains or dirt. Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scrub Daddy Sponge Set Yes, the smiley face on this one is an added bonus but that’s not the (only) reason why they are so loved by many. The cleaning tool is designed with a dual-textured side that will cut your clean-up time in half. One side can be used to scrub off debris and dirt while the other is made of foam and soaks up excess liquids. It also works to dry the surface once you're finished. Many people on CleanTok recommend using the Scrub Mommy sponge in conjunction with the Pink Stuff for a dynamic cleaning duo. Buy at Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Wand If you see this dish wand outside of CleanTok you might assume it is just another tool you can use for your dishes, you would be mistaken. While it can be used in that way, it also has been lauded by many for acting as a super helpful shower, tile, and bathtub cleaner. The scrubbing gadget can be filled with dish soap and white vinegar to clean off the grimiest of spaces. The best part is that you never have to put on gloves or touch anything while cleaning thanks to your helpful assistant Buy at Amazon $ 3 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bar Keepers Friend Powder Cleanser We’ve all made a purchase of electronics or picture frames that come with a dreaded sticker on top that is seemingly impossible to remove. Dealing with the sticky residue is another grievance you’re sure to have. Enter, the Bar Keepers Friend Powder Cleanser. Squirt a small amount of the liquid onto a cloth or sponge and scrub. Many on CleanTok also use this product to remove the dried-up gunk that might lie in your pots and pans or even on rusting gardening tools. It does it all. Buy at Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mr. Cleaner Magic Eraser So you thought magic didn’t exist? Clearly, you haven’t seen the way these erasers disappear before your eyes. Although many people use Magic Erasers for pretty much any mess, the scuffs and marks work particularly well on your walls. If you have kids who often like to use your walls as their personal coloring book alongside their crayons, you’ll be glad you have these in stock. Buy at Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Target $

Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Many people are fond of Roombas, but this cordless vacuum picks up dirt and washes at the same time. This means it can be used on all types of different floors. It does two jobs in one and you’ll be glad you have this vacuum at your disposal. Once it is all done, you can activate the self-cleaning function that washes the roller and tubes on its own. You’ll save time and effort, and isn’t that always the goal? Buy at Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Best Buy $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

