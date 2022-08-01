TikTok Moderators in Africa Review Sickening Videos for Under $3 an Hour, Report Says
STREAM OF HORROR
TikTok content moderators based in Africa say they earn under $3 an hour and receive fewer breaks than their American equivalents while reviewing extremely graphic content, according to a report. Business Insider spoke with nine current and former moderators in Morocco who worked at Majorel, an outsourcing company, who say they experienced “severe psychological distress” while doing their jobs. One said they were just a few hours into their first shift when they watched a video of a man throwing a cat in the air and impaling it on a sword. Another said they were haunted by one video of an old man being attacked with an ax and another of a firearm suicide. All of the moderators said neither TikTok nor Majorel went to sufficient lengths to mitigate the effects of constantly viewing such content, all while imposing a grueling working environment of almost unobtainable performance targets. TikTok said it partners with its outsourcing companies to create a caring environment for staff.