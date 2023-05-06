TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy’s Home Was in Foreclosure Before Suicide
‘FINANCIAL PRESSURES’
As the internet mourns the tragic death of beloved TikTok dad Bobby Moudy, new details are coming to light about the circumstances surrounding his suicide. According to reporting from the New York Post, Moudy had been in dire financial straits before his death on April 28, with his home being foreclosed on and selling at auction just two days earlier. “Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures,” a friend of Moudy said in a GoFundMe created to support the family, adding that “his wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock.” Jennifer was apparently unaware of the extent of the financial difficulties faced by her husband, who attracted 370,000 followers with his wholesome videos of family life. The GoFundMe for the family has currently raised nearly $73,000 of its $75,000 goal.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.