TikTok Employees Complain Working There Is Hell

Some of TikTok’s U.S.-based employees are complaining of a hellishly demanding work culture that has left them sleep deprived and looking for other jobs. The Wall Street Journal published a deep dive into what it’s like to work for the wildly popular Chinese-headquartered app company—and it’s not pretty. Several ex-staffers said they spent 85 hours a week in meetings and had to toil away into the night to get any other work done. The time-zone difference also required U.S. employees to be on during weird hours to connect with overseas counterparts. One woman told the Journal she bled through her pants because she didn’t have time between meetings to change a tampon. In a statement, TikTok’s owners said: “We encourage a culture of transparency and feedback, and are committed to building an equitable platform and business that allows both our community and our employees to thrive.”
