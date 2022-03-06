TikTok Blocks New Content in Russia Over ‘Fake News’ Law
TikTok announced Sunday it would halt new videos and live-streams from being uploaded in Russia after a new law effectively banned non-government information, though some messaging features would remain. “TikTok is an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war, when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation,” it said in a statement on Twitter. “In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend live-streaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law.” The news comes as the platform has had to wade through hordes of videos emerging from the war in Ukraine to identify true misinformation, particularly as young people use the service as a news source. It led The New Yorker to dub the Ukrainian conflict the “first TikTok war.”