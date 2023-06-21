TikTok Influencer Britney Joy and Mother Killed in Horrific Car Crash
TikTok star Britney Joy and her mother were killed in a car crash in Houston on Monday afternoon. The 35-year-old influencer—real name Britney Murphy—and her mom, Sherie Smith, 53, were heading to a Juneteenth celebration at the time of the incident. Murphy’s sister, Tiffany Smith Cofield, told KTRK that she was on her way home when she came across the destroyed vehicle. “It looked like her car and everybody, when I was walking up, said a mom and daughter died and I knew they had left and knew the only mom and daughter would be my mom and sister.” She added that a police officer and chaplain prayed with her at the scene. Houston police said a truck hit the mother and daughter’s car, but the investigation is still ongoing and no one has yet been charged.