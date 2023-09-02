CHEAT SHEET
TikTok Influencer and Mom Imprisoned Over Callous Double Murder
A “self-obsessed” TikTok influencer and her mother have been sentenced to decades-long prison terms in England for a double murder involving the mom’s 21-year-old lover and his pal. Mahek Bukhari, 24, will serve a minimum of 31 years and eight months for her role in the killings. Her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, will spend at least 26 years and nine months behind bars. When Ansreen tried to end an affair she was having with a young man named Saqib Hussain, he threatened to send explicit photos to her husband, Mahek’s father. Instead, the two women devised a plan to kill Hussain by running his car off the road. He and passenger Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, also 21, hit a tree and died instantly.