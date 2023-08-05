TikTok Influencer Found Guilty of Murder in Deadly Car Crash
‘I’M GOING TO DIE’
A former TikTok influencer and her mom were found guilty of murder in a U.K. court on Friday after two men were killed when their car was rammed off the road. In February 2022, Ansreen Bukhari, 46, lured Saqib Hussain, 21, to a car park alongside a group of seven other defendants, including daughter Mahek Bukhari, 24. Ansreen Bukhari had been having an affair with Hussain and was confronting him over sexual photos and videos he had allegedly been blackmailing her with. The defendants ambushed him and Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin 21, drove off to escape. Two cars filled with the eight defendants then pursued Hussain and Ijazuddin in a high-speed chase before one car slammed into them, catapulting the men’s car into a tree. The car “split in two” and exploded upon impact, killing both victims instantly, the court heard. Moments before the collision, Hussain called 999 and said, “There’s guys following me. They’ve got balaclavas on. They’re trying to ram me off the road. They’re trying to kill me–I’m going to die.” Neither Ansreen or Mahek Bukhari were driving. The defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1.