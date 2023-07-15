CHEAT SHEET
TikTok Influencer Jailed in Dubai for ‘Screaming in Public’: Report
A Houston, Texas trucker-turned-TikTok influencer has been languishing in a Dubai jail over the past two months for the grave crime of… screaming in public, according to multiple reports. The incident unfolded when Tierra Young Allen, 29, and a friend, who was driving the pair in a rental car, had an accident while on vacation in the emirate. But when an employee at the rental car company became “aggressive” with her, she yelled back, her mother told Fox 26 Houston. Allen, whose passport was confiscated, has reportedly been informed that she may face actual prison time for the offense, as authorities have obtained surveillance video of her raising her voice.