TikTok Influencer Trapped in the Amazon for Weeks After Making Key Mistake

A TikTok influencer was trapped deep in the Amazon rainforest for 18 days after making a critical error during his illegal journey. Callan Bole, 25, took a flight from Colombia to Brazil during the wet season, when heavy rainfall often cuts off communities. And that’s precisely what happened, leaving the Brit trapped in an indigenous community. After his flight, Bole chartered a boat into the protected area to reach the tiny town, but flooding meant he couldn’t leave. “It was never dry. There was never a moment [without rain],“ he said in one video after sleeping on the riverbank. He was later taken in by a kind local man in São Gabriel da Cachoeira, on the Colombian-Brazilian border. “They didn’t speak a word of English, only a local dialect that not even my phone could translate,” he said in another clip, showing his host’s modest home. He ended up evacuating in a military plane that landed in the area to airlift an injured person to a hospital. “I was scared I’d be there for a few more months,” he said.