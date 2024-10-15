TikTok Is Going Crazy for Menendez Murder House Videos

The Beverly Hills mansion where Erik and Lyle Menendez blasted their parents to death with shotguns in 1989 has become all the rage on TikTok, with many users going viral for posts that feature the house’s exterior or interior.

One video that has earned 1.3 million views, posted on Oct. 6 by user @manizzle_16, is straightforward drive-by footage of 722 North Elm Drive in Los Angeles—which, before it was forever linked to the gruesome killing, was home to Prince, Elton John, and a Saudi prince.

Another video with over 750,000 views, from a Menendez brothers fan account, shows photos taken of the house in the 1980s, including the cozy family room where the slaughter took place.

And on Sept. 25, user @momonii_ posted a clip of themselves exploring the property, including an up-close shot peeking through the window—to the tune of 1.3 million views.

Almost all the TikTok clips are set to either of the Milli Vanilli songs “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You” or “Blame It on the Rain,” both of which appear on the soundtrack for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the Ryan Murphy true-crime show that has sparked a surge of renewed interest in the brothers’ case since it debuted on Netflix last month.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of the 1989 murder of their parents—and have been behind bars for nearly 35 years.

The spike in fascination with the crime—which gripped national attention in the 1990s—has resulted in an influx of foot traffic on the block from those eager to lay eyes on the place where it went down, to the annoyance of neighbors.

Monsters—and the surrounding Menendez media storm—has also seemed to breathe new life into the brothers’ latest bid for freedom.

On Oct. 3, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office would be reviewing new evidence submitted by the brothers’ attorney that they hope will corroborate their claim that the killing came after sexual abuse at the hands of their father and fears for their safety.

“We are not ready at this point to say we believe or do not believe this information,” Gascón said. “We are here to say we have a moral and ethical obligation to review what has been presented to us.”

He added that the important question is whether the jury that sentenced the brothers to life in prison would have made a different decision had they seen the new evidence, which consists of a letter sent by Erik to his cousin hinting at the sexual abuse and another sexual assault allegation against the brothers’ father, José Menendez.