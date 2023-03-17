TikTok Plans to Flood D.C. With TikTokers in Push to Prevent U.S. Ban
‘DESCEND ON WASHINGTON’
The increasingly popular social media platform TikTok plans to flood Washington, D.C., with “influencers”—as the Biden administration offers the company an ultimatum: change ownership or face the app being banned in the United States. The parent company that owns TikTok—ByteDance, which is partially owned by the Chinese government—has recently faced increased scrutiny by congressional investigators, especially for its use of the app to allegedly track reporters. To combat the potential ban, TikTok plans to pick up the tab to send TikTokers to Washington this coming week. “Dozens of TikTok creators will descend on Washington for three days next week, according to a person familiar with the plans, who revealed details on condition of anonymity,” Politico reporter Hailey Fuchs wrote. “The creators will hold a press conference on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, the person added.”