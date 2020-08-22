TikTok Plans to Sue U.S. Over Trump’s Meddling
TICKED OFF
TikTok reportedly plans to file a lawsuit against the federal government next week, arguing that President Trump’s ban of the app deprived it of due process. An executive order giving Chinese owner ByteDance 90 days to get rid of its American assets prompted negotiations to sell to two U.S. companies—which TikTok said amounted to improper meddling. “Even though we strongly disagree with the administration’s concerns, for nearly a year we have sought to engage in good faith to provide a constructive solution,” Josh Gartner, a TikTok spokesman, told The New York Times. “What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.”