TikTok Plastic Surgeon Dr. Roxy Has License Permanently Revoked

Read it at New York Post
A plastic surgeon who went viral on TikTok for livestreaming operations—some of which were allegedly badly botched—had her medical license revoked in Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, better known as Dr. Roxy, reportedly perforated the intestine of one patient during a procedure that was shown on the app to 800,000 viewers, the New York Post reports. When she appeared before the board, Grawe said she wanted to educate the public about plastic surgery but “as I stand here today, I see how many of those videos appeared silly and unprofessional.”