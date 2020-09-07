TikTok Scrambles to Stop Suicide Video From Spreading On App
TAKEDOWN
TikTok is scrambling to take down copies of a graphic suicide video that began circulating Sunday night, going so far as to ban any users who re-upload the clip, The Verge reports. The video, which the company says originated on Facebook, shows a man shooting himself with a gun. “Our systems have been automatically detecting and flagging these clips for violating our policies against content that displays, praises, glorifies, or promotes suicide,” a TikTok spokesperson told The Verge. The video has also been circulated on Twitter and Instagram, but TikTok’s layout may make it more difficult to avoid.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741