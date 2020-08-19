CHEAT SHEET
L.A. Mayor Cuts TikTok Star’s Utilities Over Massive Parties
‘FLAGRANT VIOLATION’
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti disconnected utilities to Bryce Hall’s Hollywood Hills home Wednesday evening, citing the repeated parties thrown by the TikTok star despite warnings from the city amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” Garcetti said in a statement. Hall, who lives in the home with fellow TikTok stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray, has hosted numerous parties there and recently hosted a massive bash at a rented Encino property for his 21st birthday. The Encino home has not had its utilities disconnected.