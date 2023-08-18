TikTok Star Caleb Coffee Seriously Injured After Falling Onto Lava Rock
‘LUCKY TO BE ALIVE’
The family of TikTok star Caleb Coffee revealed on Thursday that he suffered devastating injuries, including a fractured spine, after slipping off a cliff in Hawaii and plummeting up to 80 feet onto a lava rock—adding that the 18-year-old is “lucky to be alive” after the scary episode. Coffee was in the ICU Thursday after the incident, which happened while he was on a hike with friends at around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, a GoFundMe created by the family said. “The medics and everyone is telling us he’s lucky to be alive and is one of the strongest out there,” the family said. His injuries included a spinal fracture, broken femur, elbow, wrist and multiple gouges and “burns throughout his entire body. He also hasn’t been able to hold down food.” More injuries are expected to be diagnosed in the weeks ahead, they said, revealing Coffee did not have medical insurance at the time of the incident. “If you can’t donate he would appreciate your prayers. He is thankful to be alive but in excruciating pain as of now,” they said.