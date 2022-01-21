TikToker Claims Star Influencer Sexually Assaulted Him, Broke Into His Home
OUT-OF-BOUNDS
Tiktok star Jack Wright publicly accused fellow influencer Sienna Mae Gomez of sexual assault on Thursday, coming months after allegations first emerged from fellow TikTok personalities. In a 17-minute YouTube video titled “what sienna mae did to me,” Wright recounted four separate incidents in which Gomez allegedly assaulted him, including stripping him naked, straddling him, and breaking into his home. Mason Rizzo, another TikTok star and a friend of Wright’s, initially posted TikToks and tweets accusing Gomez of attacking Wright. Another TikToker also shared a video that appeared to show Gomez kissing an unconscious Wright. Gomez denied the allegations multiple times in June, denials that Wright said made him feel gaslit. “Looking back now I don’t know why I stayed friends with her, stayed around her,” Wright said. “I truly thought she was going to change.” Gomez was reportedly dropped from Netflix’s Hype House series over the allegations.