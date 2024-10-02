TikTok Star Arrested in Connection to Cable News Therapist’s Grisly Murder

A TikTok star with over 8 million followers across two accounts, featuring dark posts that hint at personal struggles, was arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a therapist in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Twenty-year-old Terryon Ishmael Thomas—known to his social media followers as “Mr. Prada”—was apprehended in Dallas, Texas, Tuesday after the Baton Rouge Police Department had issued a warrant for his arrest, according to online jail records.

He was being held without bond Wednesday on charges of resisting an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Although he has not yet been charged with murder, Thomas was wanted in connection to the death of William Nicholas “Nick” Abraham, a Baton Rouge therapist whose bludgeoned body was found wrapped in a tarp off the side of a highway over the weekend.

Abraham’s shoulders, neck and head were battered in what local sheriff Gerald Sticker said was “a very physical, very violent death.”

Baton Rouge police had previously announced that they were in search of a person of interest in the murder after a man was seen driving Abraham’s car. When police attempted to make a traffic stop, the man drove off, crashed and fled on foot.

An officer identified Thomas from a lineup as the driver.

He will stand before a judge in Texas to determine if he should be extradited to Louisiana.

Police have so far not released a statement on the possible motive behind the crime or whether there was a personal relationship between Thomas and Abraham.

Thomas’ page on a do-it-yourself media kit website describes him as a fashion and lifestyle social media influencer.

“He’s known for his edgy fashion sense and bold style, often showcasing luxury brands, like Prada,” it reads. “Terryon’s content is authentic and engaging, attracting a loyal audience who appreciate his unique perspective on fashion and lifestyle.”

In most of his TikToks, Thomas shares light-hearted content from his personal life, often showing himself acting out a particular social situation, along with a relevant caption and audio track.

In the wake of Thomas’ arrest, however, several of his darker posts have resurfaced.

The caption on a TikTok from May 2023 reads, “practicing for my mug shot cus this might be the year someone gonna meet God if they p--s me off too much.”

The brief video shows Thomas posing as if for a mug shot, giving the camera a thumbs-up and lip-synching to the song “Almost There” from the 2009 Disney movie The Princess and the Frog.

Another TikTok, posted by the account @slash3 in April, seems to show a since-deleted video of Thomas—with his head patchily shaved—discussing serious challenges in his personal life.

“Life is a mess,” Thomas says. “I cannot believe this is my reality right now. My life is hell, my life is a prison. Get me the f--k out.”

The caption from the account who reposted the clip reads, “yall im really worried about prada.”

It’s unclear what specific challenges Thomas is referencing in the clip.

According to his personal website, as a counselor, Abraham specialized in treating substance abuse, depression, and anxiety. He was well known for his appearances as a mental health expert on the local cable news channel in Baton Rouge.

He was a Catholic priest for over 14 years before he changed careers and became a therapist, two of his brothers told a local CBS affiliate.

“No one should take a life but God. No one,” his brother Tommy said. “He’s the only one that can take a life and for someone to take someone else’s life, you’re a coward.”

“We’re all blinded by it, but we’ll get answers,” his brother Joseph added.

In 2015, Abraham was arrested in Baton Rouge after allegedly groping an 11-year-old boy during a therapy session. He denied that the contact was inappropriate, reportedly saying that he only put his arm around the boy. He was never charged.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment on the 2015 case.

His attorney, Jarrett Ambeau—who defended him against the molestation accusation—remembered Abraham fondly.

“I’m absolutely devastated and completely surprised that something like that could have happened to a man who I believed to be so tender, so gentle and have such a servant’s heart,” he said.