TikTok Star Swavy Dies From Gunshot Wound at 19, Police Say
‘YOU WERE SO INNOCENT’
TikTok star Swavy, whose real name is Matima Miller, has been identified by the Wilmington Police Department as the victim of “a fatal shooting incident” on Monday. Miller, 19, went by the username @babyface.s on TikTok, where he boasted over 2.5 million followers and 98.4 million likes. He became known for his videos showing him dancing and performing skits. Fellow TikTok celebrity Damaury Mikula posted an emotional tribute video to Miller on his YouTube channel, Kid Maury, titled “REST UP BRO,” which now has almost 1 million views. Near the end of the video, Mikula promised to carry on Swavy’s legacy. “I’m about to go hard for you,” he said. “You were so innocent.” Police say the shooting is still under investigation.