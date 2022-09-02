CHEAT SHEET
    21-Year-Old TikTok Star Dies in Tragic Skydiving Accident

    Isabel Rupp

    Breaking News Intern

    TikTok star Tanya Pardazi has died during her first solo skydiving jump. The 21-year-old Toronto University student and 2017 Miss Canada semi-finalist opened her parachute at too “low an altitude,” according to SkyDive Toronto. The chute failed to deploy properly, and she was pronounced dead after being immediately transported to the hospital near Innisfil, Ontario, where she had jumped with Skydive Toronto. The company makes jumpers, including Tanya, complete training courses before they perform a solo dive. “Tanya had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous,” Tanya's friend, Melody Ozgoli, was quoted telling CTV News Toronto. “Life was too boring for her, and she was always trying to do something adventurous. She really lived every second to the fullest.”

