TikTok Star Timothy ‘Timbo the Redneck’ Hall Dies in Freak Truck Accident
TRAGIC
Timothy Hall, known as Timbo the Redneck on TikTok, died Saturday after his truck landed on top of him in a freak accident. Hall’s brother-in-law Tony shared the details of the accident in a video uploaded to Hall’s YouTube channel. Hall was performing donuts in the front yard of a friend’s house when “the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him,” his brother-in-law said. “I just want everyone to know that Timbo, or Timothy—whatever you want to call him, he truly appreciated and loved his fans and he loved his friends,” Tony said. Many of Hall’s over 200,000 followers on TikTok sent their condolences to the family and donated money to a GoFundMe account set up by the family to cover funeral expenses. The fundraiser hit its almost $10,000 goal in two days.