TikTok to Start Enforcing Climate Change Misinformation Ban

TikTok updated its misinformation policy last month to combat climate change denial, and those changes will now go into effect Friday—just ahead of Earth Day on Saturday. The popular video app announced in March that the rule change will target content that undermines the “well-established scientific consensus” about the climate crisis. Starting Friday, clips containing misinformation will be removed, and TikTok users searching for climate content will be directed to “authoritative information” reportedly sourced in partnership with the United Nations. TikTok has already taken steps in its community guidelines to combat other common topics of misinformation, including COVID-19 and U.S. election interference.