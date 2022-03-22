TikTok User Is Person of Interest in Wild Tesla Crash Stunt
DO IT FOR THE TIKTOK
The Los Angeles Police Department said a TikTok user may be behind a viral video that showed an airborne Tesla crashing into two parked cars and a trash can and then fleeing the wreckage, KTTV reports. A video showed the Teslas at an Echo Park meet-up zooming up L.A. hills as they gained enough momentum to go airborne. The party went up in smoke, however, when one of the Teslas crashed into the two parked cars. The car’s driver then removed the car’s license plate and fled the scene in another Tesla. The LAPD has offered a $1,000 reward for any help nabbing the person behind the hit-and-run, though it has named TikTok user ‘@dominykas’ (whose account has since been deleted, but who has also posted videos about it on Twitter) as a person of interest after it posted multiple videos of the incident. Police also said they’ve received multiple tips about witnesses who posted the incident on Instagram.