TikTok Women Prank Boyfriends With Phantom Feminine Products

The latest TikTok craze has women sending their boyfriends into stores to ask for feminine hygiene products with ridiculous names that don’t actually exist. Tara Thorpe dispatched her husband to buy “Magic Fwem Fwem Fresh 2,000” and filmed him when he returned. “Am I an idiot?” he asked in a video. “They looked at me like I was a crack head.” Insider writes that other videos feature men trying to purchase the “Squeaky Clean-a Vageen-a” and the “Oochie Cooch 3,000.” OK, guys, maybe you would feel so awkward the next time you just have to ask for a box of tampons.