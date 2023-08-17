CHEAT SHEET
Woman Finds Random Man Who’d Been Living Under Her House in Viral Video
A California woman learned a stranger had been living under her house “for months,” and she recorded the surreal moment when cops arrested him in a video on TikTok. In the video, Ashly Guardino says she’d been woken early by strange noises around the house and walked outside to investigate, only to suddenly see a “dirty arm” come out of a hole that goes under her house. “You know how creepy it is to see a fucking arm come out of this [hole] feeling around the side of the house?” she said. “There is a whole ass man living here for months, living under the house,” Guardino said. Two police officers were then seen talking the stranger out of his hiding place before handcuffing him and taking him away.