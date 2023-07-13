CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    TikToker Busted in Dubai Over Viral Supercar Spending Video

    ‘ABUSING THE INTERNET’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    TikTok influencer Hamdan Al Rind has been arrested in Dubai over a satirical video in which he posed as an Emirati on a wild supercar spending spree.

    Mohammed Salem/Reuters

    A popular TikToker has been arrested in Dubai over a satirical viral video in which he pretended to be an uber-wealthy Emirati on a manic supercar spending spree. The footage shows Hamdan Al Rind, who has over 2.6 million followers on TikTok, demanding to buy the most expensive vehicles in a showroom as his assistants follow him around carrying a stretcher of cash. An ambiguous law in Dubai prohibits any speech—including satire—which is considered insulting to the United Arab Emirates or critical of authorities. The Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes said Al Rind is accused of “abusing the internet” and that his video “promotes a wrong and offensive mental image of Emirati citizens and ridicules them.”

    Read it at The Associated Press
    ,