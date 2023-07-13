TikToker Busted in Dubai Over Viral Supercar Spending Video
‘ABUSING THE INTERNET’
A popular TikToker has been arrested in Dubai over a satirical viral video in which he pretended to be an uber-wealthy Emirati on a manic supercar spending spree. The footage shows Hamdan Al Rind, who has over 2.6 million followers on TikTok, demanding to buy the most expensive vehicles in a showroom as his assistants follow him around carrying a stretcher of cash. An ambiguous law in Dubai prohibits any speech—including satire—which is considered insulting to the United Arab Emirates or critical of authorities. The Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes said Al Rind is accused of “abusing the internet” and that his video “promotes a wrong and offensive mental image of Emirati citizens and ridicules them.”