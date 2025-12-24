A farming mogul has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge after his estranged former beauty queen wife was found shot dead inside her $1.6 million home. Michael Abatti, 63, was taken into custody in El Centro, California, on Dec. 23, according to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators allege he had driven to Pinetop, Arizona, on Nov. 20 and fatally shot Kerri Ann Abatti, 59, inside the couple’s home, before returning to California. Abatti is being held in Imperial County while officials seek his extradition to face charges in Arizona, reports AP News. The pair, who married in 1992, had been locked in a divorce fight since 2023, with filings disputing finances and spousal support. After the split, Kerri Ann returned to her California hometown, where her family has lived for more than a century. The New York Post reported that she was once a school prom queen and, in 1984, was named Miss Navajo County. The paper said she later gained an Arizona real estate license and EMT firefighting credential, but left office and bookkeeping jobs in 1999 to raise her family.
TikToker Arrested for Allegedly Killing Pedestrian During Live Stream
A TikTok content creator was arrested for allegedly killing a pedestrian while she was driving and simultaneously hosting a livestream in Chicago on November 3. Tynesha McCarty-Wroten, known as Tea Tyme to her social media followers, was arrested on Tuesday for her role in the blunt force injury death of Darren Lucas, 59, Lt. Paul Kehrli of the Zion Police Department said. She faces felony charges of reckless homicide and aggravated use of a communications device resulting in death, according to local jail records. McCarty-Wroten, 43, was not immediately charged after the incident, as she remained on the scene and spoke with police. However, investigators learned of a screen-recorded video of a TikTok livestream hosted by one of McCarty-Wroten’s accounts. The footage showed user “Tea_Tyme_3″ saying “F---, f---, f---… I just hit somebody," and ended shortly after a child in the car asked what happened. The account was made private, and location information was removed following the livestream. McCarty-Wroten drew scrutiny for hosting another livestream on the app a few days after Lucas’s death, asking her followers for donations on Cash App. Lucas’s son-in-law, Chris King, said the family was informed of McCarty-Wroten’s arrest. “The family and myself are glad to see the wheels of justice moving,” King said.
Italy’s “Trump whisperer” has delivered a grim Christmas message to staff warning of bad times ahead. Addressing employees during a holiday gathering at the seat of government in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged them to rest over the Christmas break, suggesting the coming year would demand even more from them than the last. “I love you. We are a family, we fight all year round,” Meloni said. “The past year has been tough for all of us but don’t worry because next year will be even worse,” she quipped. Meloni added: “So I advise you to rest properly during these holidays because we have to continue to give responses to this extraordinary nation.” Meloni’s party, Brothers of Italy, has turned the holiday season into a public spectacle, hosting an annual Christmas-themed political festival featuring Santa, ice-skating, and a towering tree lit in the colors of the Italian flag. Meloni, whose party traces its roots to Italian fascism and who has taken a hard-right stance on migration and family values, has forged a close relationship with Trump. The U.S. president has promoted her autobiography and shared her speeches online, and has praised her publicly, calling her “beautiful” during a stage appearance.
A powerful explosion at a nursing home outside Philadelphia killed at least two people, collapsed part of the building, and left residents trapped as fire tore through the structure, authorities said. The blast struck the Bristol Health & Rehab Center in Bristol Township, where emergency crews said they were still searching for victims hours later. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said responders evacuated residents and employees despite intense flames, a strong odor of gas, and the risk posed by a second explosion. Fire officials said they remained in “rescue mode” roughly five hours after the blast, using search dogs, sonar, and heavy equipment while also digging by hand to reach potential victims. The explosion occurred as a utility crew had been at the site investigating a possible gas leak, though Shapiro cautioned that any conclusion tying the blast to a leak was preliminary. Bristol Township Fire Chief Kevin Dippolito said five people were still unaccounted for, stressing that some may have left with family members amid the chaos. He described firefighters carrying patients out of the wreckage, including one rescuer “who literally threw two people over his shoulders.” A second explosion erupted during the rescue effort, Dippolito said. Nearby resident Willie Tye said, “I thought an airplane or something came and fell on my house.”
New information regarding the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner has been revealed after the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office released their death certificates on Tuesday. Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were cremated after they died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” and their remains were left with their oldest son, Jake, according to their death certificates. Rob’s time of death was listed as 3:45 p.m., and his marital status was “Married,” while Michele was listed as “Widowed” with a time of death of 3:46 p.m. First responders arrived at the couple’s Brentwood home at 3:30 p.m., so it is likely their time of death is when they were pronounced dead at the scene. Their cause of death was considered a homicide, and their son, Nick, was charged with their murder. Nick, 32, is being held without bail until his arraignment on Jan. 7. He was last seen during his first court appearance on Dec. 17, where he was wearing a blue suicide prevention smock.
CBS is choosing an odd moment to brag about 60 Minutes’ ratings. The network’s communications arm announced on X Tuesday night that its flagship program is up 12 percent in viewers for the 2025 season, drawing 10.4 million viewers on Sunday. That broadcast, of course, is the one that sparked uproar among 60 Minutes staff after new MAGA-curious editor-in-chief Bari Weiss made an eleventh-hour call to pull a segment on the El Salvador megaprison that held Venezuelan men deported by President Donald Trump. Apparently unconcerned by the awkward timing, CBS touted 60 Minutes as this week’s top non-sports primetime program and said it had logged 34.8 million video views. Weiss, 41, whom Trump-friendly Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison appointed as CBS News’ editor-in-chief in October, told 60 Minutes staff that she shelved the report on the prison because it required more reporting, urging them to get Trump administration officials on the record. But Sharyn Alfonsi, the correspondent on the story, called Weiss’s decision “political” in an internal memo, and some staff are reportedly threatening to quit over the boss’s move. The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS for comment.
Christmas cards from NASCAR legend Greg Biffle have been received by loved ones just days after he and his family were killed in a plane crash. Seven people died in the horrific private jet accident in North Carolina last Thursday—including Greg and his wife Cristina, their son Ryder, 5, and Greg’s daughter Emma, 14 (whom he shared with ex-wife Nicole Lunders), plus Craig Wadsworth and Dennis Dutton and his son Jack. Ron Herbert, who owns a restaurant in North Carolina, posted a holiday card he received on Sunday from the Biffles. It read, “We hope that you are able to slow down and enjoy the magic and joy that this season has to offer. We hope you have a great New Year! Sending love, Greg, Cristina, Emma & Ryder.” The card has a festive photograph of the Biffle family in front of Christmas decorations. Herbert posted on his Instagram “My words can’t say enough about the family.” Cristina’s mother, Cathy Grossu, received a text from her daughter just minutes before the crash. Grossu told People, “She texted me from the plane and she said, ‘We’re in trouble.’ And that was it. So we’re devastated. We’re brokenhearted.” The group were headed to celebrate a birthday in Florida; Greg Biffle would have turned 56 on Tuesday.
Kate Hudson revealed that she could have been the leading lady in a popular superhero franchise—but she turned the opportunity down. The Almost Famous star, 46, told Bravo’s Andy Cohen that she turned down the iconic role of Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man universe. “Do you regret it?” Cohen, 57, asked. “You know, it’s so funny. When people say these things, it doesn’t feel good to talk about it ’cause the people who are in the movie are the right people and your circumstances in life happen the way they happen,” she replied. The role went to Kirsten Dunst, who starred as Toby Maguire’s love interest. “Now it’s one of those things where I look back like, ‘That would have been nice to be in a Spider-Man movie,’” she went on. “But at the same time, I did a movie called Four Feathers. I got to meet Heath Ledger, who became a very good friend, and I got an experience that I would have never had.” The war drama starring Hudson and Ledger came out just a few months after Spider-Man. “Life happens exactly the way it’s supposed to,” Hudson said. “And so, I’m grateful for it. But I do look at it and I’m like, ‘Aw, it would have been fun to be her’.”
Tennis star Venus Williams, 45, tied the knot for the second time, marrying actor Andrea Preti, 37. The couple, who first met in 2024 and got engaged six months later, officially wed on September 18 in Italy. They celebrated again in December with a second wedding in Florida, enjoying a full week of festivities. In an interview with Vogue, the couple said their wedding week at their Palm Beach home included daily pool parties with close friends and family. “We got up there and had the best time,” Williams said about her wedding day. The couple told Vogue that they wrote their own vows, which they recited in both Italian and English. “She speaks Italian very, very well. She’s just shy about it,” said Preti, who moved to Italy as a teenager. While Preti walked down the aisle to the Jackson 5’s I’ll Be There, Williams chose Ovunque Sarai by Irama. The actor said the song is “important” to him, as it reminds him of his grandmother, who passed away during the COVID pandemic. “I never expected she would use this song. When it played, I started to cry like a little kid,” Preti said about his wife’s choice.
Prince Harry quietly set aside his royal title last week, competing under the name “Harry Wales” at the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado. Page Six reported that the 41-year-old royal kept a notably low profile at the event, where he axed all mentions of his title. The choice stood out, given that Harry and his wife, Meghan, have repeatedly insisted on retaining their Sussex titles since stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the United States in 2020. Prince Harry was granted the title Duke of Sussex by the late Queen Elizabeth II following his marriage in 2018, with Meghan Markle becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan has been vocal about the significance of the Sussex name. In her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, she corrected Mindy Kaling for calling her “Markle,” explaining that Sussex is the shared family name she has with her children and that it “means so much” to her. According to the outlet, Harry dropped the title for the polo match because he wanted a day of “no titles, just fun,” spending time with close friend Nacho Figueras.