TikToker Documenting Her Rare Cancer Battle Dies at 27
GONE TOO SOON
Rachel Yaffe, a TikToker known for sharing her life as she battled cancer, has died at 27. TMZ reported on Wednesday that an obituary confirmed her death on Oct. 11. In her years-long battle with fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma, a form of liver cancer, she frequently took to TikTok to update her followers on her life and ongoing treatment. In her final TikTok, posted on Sept. 1, Yaffe informed her over 55,500 followers that she was back in New York after undergoing radiation treatment that left her feeling weak. “I am working on really just focusing on the small things that bring me joy and really really prioritizing my mental health as well,” she said in the clip. In an April 2023 video, Yaffe explained that she was diagnosed at 20 and had surgery to remove a 20cm tumor. The cancer would later spread to other parts of her body. According to her obituary, she leaves behind her parents, brother, and sister.