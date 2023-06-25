TikToker Finds Guitar, Backpack of Missing Dad in Utah Desert

CHEAT SHEET
A hiker in the Utah desert found the guitar, phone, and backpack of a man who has been missing for two years. Jordan Boone, a 36-year-old father, and his pitbull-mix, Lily, were last seen in Moab in August 2021. The latest clue to his possible whereabouts came when Ryan Moreau posted a TikTok of the items he found in the San Rafael Swell while he was looking for an archaeological site. Boone’s sister Shelby said the items are definitely his; his daughter painted and signed the guitar. “It just made me think what was going through your mind that you would leave that,” she told KUTV.