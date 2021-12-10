TikToker Crafts Perfect Response After Kellogg’s Tries to Ditch Striking Workers
CODE COMRADES
A savvy TikTok activist has become a thorn in Kellogg’s side after the food giant announced on Wednesday that it would hire 1,400 people to “permanently replace” unionized workers who have been on strike since October over pay. Sean Black, a developer who previously created code that spammed Texas’ abortion snitch website into oblivion, stepped up to the plate with a code that he said submits phony job applications to Kellogg’s jobs site. He shared the code on his TikTok and on Reddit, where users had mobilized against the company. “Not bad for a day’s work, I’d say,” he said.
Kellogg’s has advertised for permanent replacements at sites in Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and has specifically noted in job ads that workers will be replacing those on strike. “We are looking for employees to permanently replace them, joining hundreds of Kellogg salaried employees, hourly employees, and contractors to keep the lines running,” the ads say.