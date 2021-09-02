TikToker Devises Wild Scheme to Spam Texas Abortion Snitch Website
GENIUS
Using anything from Shrek porn to fabricated data, TikTokers have been sabotaging a pro-abortion website that encourages people to report anyone seeking an abortion. According to VICE, Sean Black, a TikTok creator, pro-choice activist and script-writing extraordinaire, created a shortcut for iPhone users to flood the website with false information using a simple iOS code. In response to the data overload, the snitch site blocked Black’s IP address, but he quickly bypassed the ban. According to Data from Black’s Linktree page, over 8,000 people used his creation to flood the website launched by anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life.
On Wednesday night, SCOTUS upheld the new Texas law that bans abortions as soon as cardiac activity can be detected. This can happen as early as six weeks into the pregnancy when most people don’t yet know they’re pregnant. The law goes further than other states, allowing citizens to sue anyone who “aids and abets” someone seeking an abortion.