TikTokker Goes Viral for Having Painful Foot Amputated

A 28-year-old Minnesota woman has gone viral on TikTok for videos detailing her decision to have her foot amputated after 15 years of crippling pain caused by a non-cancerous tumor. Sierra Diller tried medication and surgeries to alleviate the discomfort from her congenital hemangioma, which left her so hobbled she dropped out of college. “I would joke with my doctors and say ‘Can we just cut it off?’” she told People. Then she realized she actually could. Before the operation, she wrote goodbye messages on the foot, including, “Bye, b*itch.” She’s being fitted for a prosthetic this week.