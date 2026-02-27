TikTok’s Cottage Cheese Obsession Sends Dairy Companies Scrambling

Shia LaBeouf is headed to court-ordered rehab after his Mardi Gras meltdown. A judge has ordered the 39-year-old actor to enroll in substance abuse treatment, undergo mandatory drug testing, and post a $100,000 bond following his arrest in New Orleans, according to People. LaBeouf was initially released without bail after allegedly assaulting a bartender and a patron at Royal Street Inn & R Bar during Bourbon Street festivities. But that didn’t last long. The actor was charged with two counts of simple battery, but Judge Simone Levine later reversed the initial release decision after details of LebBeouf’s use of homophobic slurs during the incident came to light. Witness Jeffrey “Damnit” Klein told People the actor was acting erratically—yelling, lunging at patrons, and throwing punches when confronted. He alleges LaBeouf struck him in the face while also hurling homophobic slurs, calling Damnit a “f---ing f----t.” A bartender was also reportedly hit during the chaos. Now viral video from the scene shows LaBeouf being taken away by paramedics.
Pop star Pink has separated from her husband of 20 years, according to People. The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, 46, married Carey Hart, 50, in Costa Rica in 2006. Pink, born Alecia Moore, met Hart, a former professional motocross racer, at the 2001 X Games in Philadelphia. The couple dated on and off for a few years before Hart proposed in 2005. In 2008, the couple announced that they had separated, but they remained on good terms. Hart appeared in the music video for Pink’s hit song “So What,” which was inspired by their divorce. The next year, the couple shared that they had reconciled and cancelled their divorce. “We’re rebuilding,” Hart told People in April 2009. “Sometimes you have to take a couple of steps backwards to move forward.” The couple shares two children: daughter Willow Moore, 14, and son Jameson Moon, 8. The Daily Beast reached out to a rep for Pink for comment.
TikTok’s Cottage Cheese Obsession Sends Dairy Companies Scrambling
Cottage cheese, once a staple of 1970s diet culture, has made an astonishing comeback, catching dairy producers off guard as they struggle to keep up with demand. Tesco, the U.K.’s largest supermarket chain, said sales had tripled over the past two years to reach a record high, calling the product a “fully fledged culinary phenomenon.” Meanwhile, in Australia, supplies have disappeared quickly from store shelves. The boom has been linked to wider fitness trends, a focus on gut health, and high-protein diets. Social media also amplified the craze, with TikTok users promoting recipes that folded cottage cheese into everything from pizza bases to chocolate desserts. “We are constantly sold out of cottage cheese,” Peder Tuborgh, CEO of Arla, Europe’s largest dairy cooperative, told Bloomberg last week. “The magnitude of that trend has been quite astonishing. We are desperately looking for more capacity in that area.” At Scotland’s Graham’s Family Dairy, a £3.5 million ($4.7 million) expansion boosted cottage cheese production capacity by half, but managing director Robert Graham said demand still outpaced supply.
A tour guide has been arrested after using chalk to mark a pyramid in Egypt. Footage of the incident was posted on social media on Sunday from the Saqqara area near Cairo, with the guide involved reported to have been leading a Russian-language tour group. “Today at Saqqara, near the Pyramid of Unas, I came across a man—a tour guide for Russian tourists—drawing on the pyramid with chalk,” the video’s caption said. “When I politely told him that what he was doing was wrong, he asked me, ‘Are you serious?’ Honestly, I didn’t know how to respond.” An investigation was launched by the Egyptian Ministry of Interior following the incident, which led to his arrest and suspension from work, The Daily Mail reports. The newspaper added that he confessed and could face a year in prison or a fine of around $10,427. He reportedly claimed it was his first day back after a four-year hiatus and had become overexcited, leading to his “unforgivable mistake.” The Saqqara Antiquities Department has since removed the graffiti, while the Egyptian General Tourist Guides Syndicate says its operators work hard to ensure no damage is done during tours.
President Donald Trump, 79, is set to meet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, 34, on Thursday. The New York Post first reported Mamdani’s trip to Washington, D.C., and people familiar with the mayor’s plans told CNN that he will meet the president to discuss housing. The visit comes following a shoutout from Trump during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, in which he said he speaks to the mayor “a lot” and called him a “nice guy” with “bad policy.” Trump and Mamdani first met in November in an interaction that made headlines, as the president—who had criticized the Democratic Socialist for months prior—gloated over their “really good, very productive meeting” and said they “agree on a lot more than I would have thought.” In January, sources told Axios that the mayor and president exchanged numbers during their Oval Office meeting and had been texting back and forth. The Thursday meeting has not been added to Mamdani’s public schedule, but a spokeswoman for the mayor confirmed to The New York Times that it would take place. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Mamdani’s office for comment.
Police records reveal what the missing mother who disappeared 24 years ago looks like after she was arrested on a decades-old charge. Michele Hundley Smith, 62, was arrested for skipping out on a court appearance for drunk driving in November 2001. By December, Smith, then 38, was gone. Smith disappeared while she was out Christmas shopping in Eden, North Carolina. She was found alive earlier this month after the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip on her whereabouts. “She said she left… due to ongoing domestic issues at the time,” Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page told People. While Smith didn’t offer additional explanation, daughter Amanda Hundley, 38, told hosts of The Vanished Podcast that her mother had drinking problems and at times would skip out on the family. Her family had waited three weeks to report her disappearance. “As far as my opinions and feelings on my mom… I am ecstatic, I am pissed, I am heartbroken, I am all over the map!” Hundley posted on Facebook after learning that her mother did not want her location shared with family.
Italian Pro Golfer Andrea Pavan plummeted three stories in a freak elevator accident while competing at the Investec South African Open Championship. Pavan fell into an open shaft on Wednesday when “doors opened on the floor he was on, but the car itself wasn’t there.” Pavan is injured but alive, his former college coach, J.T. Higgins, told Golf Channel. Pavan is reported to have undergone extensive surgery on his shoulder and back injuries sustained in the fall and has withdrawn from the South African Open. The 36-year-old is “in good spirits, thankful to be alive and FaceTiming with his kids,” Higgins said. Pavan is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, at the D+D Real Czech Masters and the 2019 BMW International Open. He is currently ranked 249th in the world in Golf. He previously played at Texas A&M while in college and won the 2009 NCAA championship while there.
Horrifying footage circulating on social media shows a woman hanging precariously from a ski lift in California. She appears to have slipped from her seat as she went up the slopes at Bear Mountain Ski Resort. Video uploaded to Instagram shows two other skiers desperately holding onto her as the lift completes its trip up the mountain. Thankfully, the woman arrived safely at the summit, where local press reported a number of resort staff were there to help out. The user behind the terrifying clip, Pierce Mayer, said he did not know the woman but had spoken with her after the ordeal was over. She apparently said she was doing “OK,” and Mayer added it wasn’t immediately clear why she had lost her bearings and almost plummeted onto the slopes. It comes after a 12-year-old girl fell from a lift at nearby Mammoth Mountain. The child’s mother had slipped after the lift took off before she’d had a chance to put the safety bar in place.
Twitch streamer Adin Ross, 25, has officially bought himself a piece of TV history. The streamer who previously hosted Trump on his livestream snagged the Albuquerque home that served as Walter White’s residence on Breaking Bad for all five seasons. After sitting on the market for more than a year, Ross swooped in and outbid about 20 other buyers. The streamer entered the bidding war, offering $1.3 million for the home, which suffered a dramatic price drop—from an initial $3.9 million listing to roughly $400,000. Ross announced the purchase during a Twitch livestream, telling viewers he had signed the paperwork and secured the four-bedroom, one-bathroom property. The streamer also teased plans to turn the property into a near “one-to-one” replica of the show’s interior. Realtor Alicia Feil of Keller Williams told the Albuquerque Journal she was “genuinely surprised by the sheer intensity of global interest,” even more than a decade after the series finale. The Padilla family, who owned the home for over 50 years, told the outlet they were relieved to finally sell—after years of dealing with hundreds of daily drive-bys from fans eager to see the iconic home.
A college professor has been suspended while an investigation into her “abhorrent” racist hot mic comments is carried out. Allyson Friedman, an associate biology professor at Hunter College, was heard making vile remarks during an online meeting on February 10. “They’re too dumb to know they’re in a bad school,” she said, as an eighth-grader spoke. “Apparently, Martin Luther King said it like, if you train a Black person well enough, they’ll know to use the back. You don’t have to tell them anymore.” Her comments followed Superintendent Reginald Higgins, saying “[father of Black history] Carter G. Woodson said, ‘When you can’t control a man’s thinking, you do not have to send him to the back door. He will go without being told,’” according to CBS News. In a statement on Wednesday, the college’s President Nancy Cantor said, “abhorrent remarks were heard coming from a district parent who also is a Hunter employee.” She added, “Pending the outcome of our investigation, the employee has been placed on leave.” Speaking to the New York Post, Friedman said, “My complete comments make clear these abhorrent views are not my own, nor were they directed at any student or group,” she said. The Daily Beast has approached her for comment.