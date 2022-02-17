Fans Mourn as TikTok’s Famous Cat Pot Roast Dies

Pot Roast, the TikTok-famous cat with almost a million followers, has died, her owner announced late Wednesday. “My little bird flew away at 11:47 am this morning. When I saw Pot Roast this morning I could feel that she was done fighting and even though I wasn’t done fighting for her I let her go,” a photo of her cradling the fluffy feline was captioned. “She went to sleep in my arms. In the end, it was just her and me. And I am grateful for every moment we had together.” Pot Roast, who was adopted from a Missouri shelter eight years ago, suffered a variety of ailments and recently was infected with FIV. Fans who enjoyed her amusing videos were mourning her passing online. “Thank you for sharing pot roast with the world,” one wrote. “She brought light when it felt like there was none.”
