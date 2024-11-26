This/That

This Smart Tracker Is a Great Gift for Anyone Who Needs a Little Extra Organization

KEEP TABS

These Tile bluetooth trackers may be the best solution for curing forgetfulness among friends and family.

A photo of four sets of keys hanging on a wall, each on has a Tile Bluetooth tracker on them.
Tile

Tech gifts can be tricky—not everyone is looking for a sophisticated smartwatch or a flashy mechanical keyboard. Tile—a powerful and compact bluetooth tracker—is a practical and affordable tech gift anyone will love—especially those prone to misplacing things. You can attach a Tile tracker to almost anything like wallets, keys, luggage, cars, and even pets. Once paired, you can use the Tile app to play a chime (if your item is within range) or view its last location. As an added bonus, you can use Tile trackers to find your phone. Just click the button on the tracker to ping your phone—even if it’s silenced.

Unlike some competitors, Tile trackers don’t alert thieves when tracking, work seamlessly with both iOS and Android, require no extra accessories, and have a three-year battery life. Tile also has built-in Life360 support. Pressing the button on a Tile three times discreetly sends an SOS alert to everyone in a person’s Life360 Circle.

This is an excellent all-around tracker for personal items like keys, backpacks, and purses.

Tile Mate
Tile’s most-powerful tracker has the loudest ring and the longest range. It’s great for high-value items like cars, cameras, and laptops.

Tile Pro
Need something slim to slide into a wallet or suitcase? Try the Tile Slim.

Tile Slim
