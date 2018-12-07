Tile Is Marking Down All Original Tiles By 50%
It was big news when Tile announced that they had launched a whole new line of products with replaceable batteries. The tracker brand revolutionized how we interacted with all of our stuff and now, with the launch of the new products comes the discounts to the original ones. Right now, all of the original Tiles (sans replaceable battery) are 50% off. They may only last a year, but at this price, it's worth it. This sale also comes just in time for the holidays, and a Tile makes a pretty epic stocking stuffer for any member of your family.
