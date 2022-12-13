These Tile Trackers Help Me Keep Track of Just About Everything in My Life

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When I was home for the last holidays, my dad constantly lost his water bottle. He’d search and search, and began to ask if there was a better way to keep track of it. I laughed at him, but, as my partner can attest, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. I constantly lose things as well. That’s why she got me this pack of Tile trackers, and it’s the best present I’ve ever received.

If you’ve never used a Tile tracker before, I recommend getting on board. It’s now my favorite invention. All it is is a sleek tracking device attached to tons of commonly lost items: like your keychain or wallet. It then connects to an app on your phone (or computer if you lose your phone) and helps you track your belongings with ease using Bluetooth functionality. It also makes finding your belongings kind of fun, instead of a full-on panic attack. With the Tile, finding your lost items feels kind of like a digital hide-and-seek game, if you will. Each one has a three-year battery life and is water resistant in case you drop something in the rain.

Tile Mate Essentials (2022) 4-Pack Down from $80 This four-pack Tile Mate set includes two Tile Mates, one Tile Slim, and one sticker. You can also purchase Tile Mates individually too ($17). Buy at Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

And let me tell you, they work wonders. My Tile trackers have helped me recover my keys from deep in the laundry basket numerous times. They have helped me find my wallet in the cushions of a movie theater seat. Finally, they’ve even helped me find my lost bag when United didn’t even know where it was (in an office at JFK airport when it was supposed to be in the Lisbon airport). In short, if I could attach a tracker to myself so I wouldn’t get lost, I would.

While you could opt for a singular tracker for your keys, why not go for the whole package? This one is my favorite. It comes with four trackers—two designed for keychains, one that is perfectly sized for a wallet, and the last one functions like a sticker, meaning you can put it on your phone, or even your water bottle.

