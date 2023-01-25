Tim Allen Caught Flashing Co-Star in Resurfaced ‘Home Improvement’ Blooper
PATTERN OF BEHAVIOR?
Tim Allen was caught flashing his ‘Home Improvement’ co-star Patricia Richardson in a recently resurfaced blooper clip—just hours after Allen strenuously denied flashing another actress, Pamela Anderson, while filming an episode of the sitcom in 1991. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he said of the incident.” A video obtained by TMZ, however, appears to refute that claim. The footage shows Allen, who was wearing a kilt as his character, Tim ‘ The Tool Man’ Taylor, alongside Richardson in a scene. “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter,” she says. Allen then lifts up his kilt to a shocked Richardson. The camera does not reveal what was under the kilt. When asked by TMZ, Richardson said: “People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there, I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.” The clip resurfaced after Allen was forced to deny allegations he flashed Anderson during filming of the sitcom. Anderson makes the allegations in her upcoming book, Love, Pamela, that Allen flashed his penis to her during during filming of an episode in 1991, when she was 23.