Tim Allen Denies Flashing Pamela Anderson on ‘Home Improvement’
‘NEVER HAPPENED’
TV star Tim Allen has denied allegations he flashed Pamela Anderson during filming of the hit ‘90s sitcom, Home Improvement. Anderson makes the allegations in her upcoming book, Love, Pamela, that Allen flashed his penis to her during during filming of an episode in 1991, when she was 23. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson writes in an excerpt obtained by Variety. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly—completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.” Anderson appeared in the first two seasons of the show as ‘Tool Time’ girl, Lisa. It appears, per Variety, that Allen was speaking of Andersons Playboy modeling, which helped her rocket to fame. When approached over the allegations, Allen said: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.” The book hits stores at the end of the month.