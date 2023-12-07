Tim Allen Was ‘So F*cking Rude’ on ‘Santa Clauses’ Set: Co-Star
‘SUCH A B*TCH’
Tim Allen isn’t nearly as jolly as his onscreen Christmas counterpart would have audiences believe, according to an actor who guest-starred on the pilot episode of The Santa Clauses, his Disney+ sequel series to the beloved holiday trilogy. Casey Wilson, a Saturday Night Live alum, revealed what an alleged nightmare Allen was to work with on a recent episode of her podcast, first reported by Variety, saying that acting opposite him was “truly the single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever.” Speaking on Bitch Sesh, Wilson said, “Tim Allen was such a bitch,” adding that he was “so fucking rude,” and “never made eye contact” or spoke directly to her. Instead, she claimed, he used a horrified producer as an intermediary, sending him “one foot” over to her to ask her to “stop stepping on his lines.” When Allen was finished, Wilson said, he “goes, ‘Leaving!’ [and] takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out.” The 43-year-old said “everybody was walking on eggshells” around Allen on set. And “‘you’re seeing him on a good day,’” she said one crew member told her.