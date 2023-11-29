CHEAT SHEET
GOPer on Santos Expulsion: My Voters ‘Don’t Like the Fact That He’s Gay’
Republican Rep. Tim Burchett on Wednesday said any vote to expel serial fraudster Rep. George Santos would be an easy sell to voters back in eastern Tennessee for one simple reason: homophobia. “Politically, it’d be the greatest vote in the world for me back home,” Burchett told Business Insider. “I mean, people don’t like the fact he’s gay. Down deep, that’s a lot to do with it.” House lawmakers are set to vote on expulsion on Friday; Santos said he expects to be ousted. Burchett told Insider his mind was not yet made up on expulsion. “And then you go down the list, then you get to all the criminal stuff. But he hasn’t been convicted, and I can’t get past that,” he said.