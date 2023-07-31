Tim Burton Pays Tribute to Late Pee-wee Herman Star Paul Reubens

Read it at Deadline
Director Tim Burton paid tribute to his late friend Paul Reubens, the man behind Pee-wee Herman, after the actor’s shock death was announced on Monday. In an Instagram post, Burton said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of Reuben’s death. “I’ll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career,” Burton said. “It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I’ll miss him.” Burton worked with Reubens on the very first Pee-wee Herman feature film, “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” in 1985. Reubens died on Monday at the age of 70 following a private, years-long battle with cancer.